Dhanashree Verma Hits Four Million Followers on Instagram, Posts Special Message For Fans

Dhanashree Verma Chahal hit the four million benchmark on Instagram. To share the happy news with her virtual family, she shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen wearing the Royal Challengers jersey. The snap, which has been clicked at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the backdrop, features her flashing the victory symbol with both hands. She wore a pair of ripped jeans and finished her look with a high pony.

Through her post, Dhanashree has expressed gratitude towards her fans on the platform. She has thanked them for their constant love and appreciation through likes, comments and shares. She has also mentioned that she won’t be getting cakes and balloons to show her gratitude towards netizens. Furthermore, she has also urged her virtual family to stay home and stay safe at the time of ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In her thank you post she also mentioned that she will soon be sharing an exciting reel and would want her fans to make a remix reel of the same and share it with her. In the comments section, her fans and friends have dropped in congratulatory messages for her.

On Thursday, Dhanashree shared the reel in which she can be seen dancing to a remix version of Lut Gaye and Oye Hoye Hoye. She has dedicated her dance to singers Jubin Nautyal and Jassie Gill. The funky reel begins with her pulling off some Indian moves in a gorgeous Kurta Pyjama set while the second part of the short clip features her in a funky western outfit. She is clad in a pair of swanky lowers which she has paired with a purple shirt over which she has worn a white jacket. To finish off her look she has worn black shoes. In less than an hour’s time the reel has crossed one lakh views.

Dhanashree married Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in 2020 in a private ceremony in Gurugram.

