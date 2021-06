Dhanashree Verma's Dance Video In A Saree Goes Viral

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is a professional dancer and a choreographer who is known for often sharing her dance videos on social media. She is regular in sharing updates of her life and constantly keeps her audience engaged.

In a new Instagram video, Dhanashree is dancing to an old song ‘Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si’ from the movie ‘Chalti ka Naam Gaddi’ which is sung by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Sharing the video Dhanashree described it as one of her favorite classical songs.

She is getting a lot of likes and comments on Instagram and fans are loving her dance in saree.

With very graceful dance moves adorned in a beautiful saree, Dhanashree is drawing a log of engagement on Instagram. Yuzvendra Chahal has also liked the video but has not commented till now.

Yuzvendra Chahal married Dhanashree Verma in a private ceremony in Gurugram in December last year. The couple had publicized the news of their marriage on Instagram. Earlier they had announced their Roka ceremony, to their fans, in August before leaving for the IPL. Both of them are very active on Instagram. They constantly share photos and videos from their handles and keep their fans engaged.

Chahal also played the IPL 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore and performed decently by taking four wickets in seven matches.

