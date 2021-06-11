Dhanashree Verma’s Latest Dance Reel is Winning Hearts on Instagram

Choreographer and Team India bowler Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma often shares her dance videos on Instagram.

Her dance videos, including the ones with India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, went viral.

Her latest reel has already garnered over 4 lakh views.

In the video, the choreographer is shaking a leg on a remix created with two songs - Lut Gaye and Oye Hoye Hoye. Written by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Lut Gaye featured actors Emraan Hashmi and Yukti, while in the original video of Oye Hoye Hoye, Dhanashree featured along with singer Jassie Gill.

As the video starts, Dhanashree is seen dancing on Lut Gaye in a pastel colour traditional attire. But the outfit changes to a funky shirt and pants during the remixed version of the song that follows.

Dhanashree’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

While some appreciated the catchy mashup, others praised the choreographer for her outstanding dance moves. “Mind blowing ma’am,” wrote a user on Instagram.

Famous dancer Svetana Kanwar’s love for Dhanashree’s funky pants was quite evident in her comment. Her husband Chahal also commented on the video with heart emojis.

On the other hand, Chahal was last seen during Indian Premier League 14, which was temporarily suspended. He played for Virat Kohli-led side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

A few days back, BCCI announced that IPL 14 will resume in the month of September-October and will be played in UAE.

Meanwhile, Chahal has been selected in India’s squad for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka scheduled in the month of July. Shikhar Dhawan will lead this team in 3-match ODI and 3-match T20I series.

