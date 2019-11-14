Dhawal Kulkarni to Play For Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 After Being Traded by Rajasthan Royals

The IPL in an official communication announced that Dhawal Kulkarni will now play for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season, after being traded by the Rajasthan Royals.
The Mumbai fast bowler began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians and played for them from 2008 to 2013. He played 33 matches for Mumbai Indians and is ninth on the list of MI’s leading wicket-takers with 36 wickets. Overall, he is 10 short of completing 100 IPL matches and is 14 short from capturing 100 IPL wickets.
The Royals will look to add a fast bowler to their ranks after the departure of Kulkarni, who served them well since joining the side in 2013.
