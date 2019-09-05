Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Lunch

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

245/5 (69.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Stumps

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

271/5 (96.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to bat)

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Dhawan Half-century in Vain as South Africa A Register Victory

Shikhar Dhawan's 43-ball 52 went in vain as India 'A' suffered a narrow four-run loss to South Africa 'A' in the rain-curtailed fourth unofficial ODI here on Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
Dhawan returned to some form with a much-needed fifty and Shivam Dube contributed 31, but India 'A' struggled to stitch partnerships while chasing a revised target of 193 in 25 overs under the D/L method.

For South Africa 'A', Anrich Nortje (3/36), Marco Jansen (3/25) and Lutho Sipamla (3/55) took three wickets each.

India resumed their innings at 56 for 1 in 7.4 overs on Thursday after rain pushed the match to the reserve day.

But despite nine wickets in hand, the hosts could not knock off the 137 runs from 17.2 overs, thus losing a chance to notch up their fourth successive win.

Brief Score:

South Africa 'A': 137 for 1 in 25 overs (Reeza Hendricks 60, Matthew Breetzke 25, Heinrich Klaasen 21 not out; Rahul Chahar 1/18)

India 'A': 188 for 9 in 25 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 52; Marco Jansen 3/25).

india aindia a vs south africa aSouth Africa A

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
