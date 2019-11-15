Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Dhawan, Pant Among Retained Players as Delhi Capitals Announce Squad

Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant are among the players that Delhi Capitals have retained ahead of the Indian Premier League auction to be held in Kolkata next month. The list includes a total of 14 players.

Cricketnext Staff |November 15, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
Dhawan, Pant Among Retained Players as Delhi Capitals Announce Squad

Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant are among the players that Delhi Capitals have retained ahead of the Indian Premier League auction to be held in Kolkata next month. The list includes a total of 14 players.

The retained players include Indian internationals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, along with Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan. As far as the overseas players are concerned, they include South African Kagiso Rabada, West Indian all-rounder Keemo Paul and Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

The Capitals have also released six Indian and three overseas players with Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayappa, all having been released. The three overseas players who have been released include South African duo of Chris Morris and Colin Ingram, along with New Zealand left-hander Colin Munro.

The off-season has also seen Delhi Capitals earlier trade Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians, Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab, Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians, and the duo of Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande to Rajasthan Royals, while having brought in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

Delhi also finalised their Ajinkya Rahane deal with Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia. Another deadline day move saw Dhawal Kulkarni‘s return to Mumbai Indians from Rajasthan Royals.

Rahane captained the Royals in 24 matches and represented them in 100 IPL games from 2011 to 2015 and again in 2018 and 2019, was also their top run-getter having scored 2810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a strike-rate of 122.65. Rahane also scored two centuries for the Royals and made 17 half-centuries.

“At Delhi Capitals, we have always believed that the core of the team has to include Indian players. The last few years we have had a lot of youngsters who have added a lot of exuberance, and last year we were successful in bringing in some experienced players like Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma. This year also we have added two highly experienced and seasoned performers in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane. Both are match winners, and have years of experience at this level. We do believe that we have retained players who make our side a very formidable one going into the next season, and we will only get stronger and better from hereon," said Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra after the squad was announced.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the players we have released for their time with the Delhi Capitals franchise, and would like to wish them all the very best for their respective futures," said Malhotra.

