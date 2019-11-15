Dhawan, Pant Among Retained Players as Delhi Capitals Announce Squad
Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant are among the players that Delhi Capitals have retained ahead of the Indian Premier League auction to be held in Kolkata next month. The list includes a total of 14 players.
