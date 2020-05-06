Dhoni a Big Idol, Great Lesson to Just Watch Him During IPL: Buttler
Dashing England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been a big idol and while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) one lesson for him has been how the decorated former India captain manages all the fanfare and still performs in crunch situations.
Dhoni a Big Idol, Great Lesson to Just Watch Him During IPL: Buttler
Dashing England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always been a big idol and while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) one lesson for him has been how the decorated former India captain manages all the fanfare and still performs in crunch situations.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings