Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha

Bashir has been staying in the same hotel as team India and he had been requesting Dhoni for a picture. Dhoni met him on Wednesday and clicked a picture with him. Captain Rohit Sharma had juice with Bashir.
He had also sponsored Indian superfan Sudhir's visit to UAE for the Asia Cup,
“It’s pure love. You know the money will come and go with Allah’s grace. I told Sudhir you just come here and I will take care of everything. I am not a rich person but my heart is as big as an ocean. If I help you, Allah will be happy,” Bashir was quoted as saying.
He will now be hoping that Pakistan can beat Bangladesh and seal a spot in the final against India.
First Published: September 26, 2018, 9:48 PM IST