Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha

Vimal Kumar |Cricketnext | Updated: September 26, 2018, 9:48 PM IST
Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha

Loading...
India have already sealed their spot in the Asia Cup final and the players seem to be making the most of their time in Dubai. MS Dhoni and captain Rohit Sharma - two of the team's biggest names - met Pakistani superfan Bashir Chacha and obliged him with selfies at the team hotel.

Bashir has been staying in the same hotel as team India and he had been requesting Dhoni for a picture. Dhoni met him on Wednesday and clicked a picture with him. Captain Rohit Sharma had juice with Bashir.

RohitChach1

He had also sponsored Indian superfan Sudhir's visit to UAE for the Asia Cup,

“It’s pure love. You know the money will come and go with Allah’s grace. I told Sudhir you just come here and I will take care of everything. I am not a rich person but my heart is as big as an ocean. If I help you, Allah will be happy,” Bashir was quoted as saying.

He will now be hoping that Pakistan can beat Bangladesh and seal a spot in the final against India.

Related Story

Asia Cup 2018bangladeshBashir ChachaIndiaMS DhoniOff The Fieldpakistanrohit sharma
First Published: September 26, 2018, 9:48 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...