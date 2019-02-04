Dhoni and Boult Among Big Movers in Latest ICC ODI Rankings

Loading...
Boult moved seven places and now occupies the third position after a fine series against India, where he finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets. The Kiwi ace topped the rankings in January 2016 and is on his way up again, with only Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan ahead of him.
Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has moved up three places to 17th position, during a run which includes three consecutive half-centuries that earned him the Player of the Series award against Australia. Kedar Jadhav (up eight places to 35th) is another one to advance for India in the list led by their captain Virat Kohli.
Among other batsmen, South Africa's, Quinton de Kock (up one place to eighth), Hashim Amla (up three places to 13th) and Reeza Hendricks (up 36 places to 94th) have been the big gainers.
Pakistan’s fighting effort in South Africa was thanks largely to Player of the Series Imam-ul-Haq, who has gained nine slots to reach a career-best 16th position with 271 runs at the top of the order. Shaheen Afridi, who came into prominence in last year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, is also among those to benefit. The tall left-arm fast bowler has moved up 38 slots to 74th position after taking six wickets in the series.
Other batsmen to move up in the latest rankings update include the Australia duo of Glenn Maxwell (up two places to 30th) and Shaun Marsh (up from 60th to 43rd).
Meanwhile in men's rankings, New Zealand have slipped behind South Africa to fourth place. Nepal now have a full ranking after crossing the threshold of eight matches and are now tied with the UAE at 15 points with their 2-1 win, but are marginally behind on decimals.
First Published: February 4, 2019, 12:38 PM IST