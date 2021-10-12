'Dhoni Cricket Academy' Launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Sports companies GamePlay and Aarka Sports on Tuesday announced the launch of the M S Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) in Bengaluru. The academy, which has been set up in Kada Agrahara in Bidarahalli will commence operations from November 7 and registrations are currently open, officials of the companies said at a press conference.

Deepak S Bhatnagar, owner of GamePlay, said, “With the launch of the M S Dhoni Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, children who aspire to make it big in cricket will have the best of the infrastructure and world-class coaching facilities to pursue their dreams." With this alliance, children in the region will get an opportunity to learn modern coaching methodology from MSDCA and their accredited BCCI coaches, Bhatnagar said. Mihir Diwakar of Aarka Sports said the MSDCA was formed with the sole objective to provide platform to aspiring cricketers in the country through a structured programme that equips our players with the skills they need to succeed in cricket and in life.

“Our unique and ground breaking coaching programme is built around the core values of integrity, teamwork, enjoyment, professionalism and adaptability," Diwakar said.

