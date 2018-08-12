Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Dhoni Gets a 'Free Head Massage' as he Makes Most of His Break

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 12, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
Dhoni Gets a 'Free Head Massage' as he Makes Most of His Break

MS Dhoni.

Loading...
While the Indian team battles it out against England in a five-Test series, former captain MS Dhoni seems to be making the most of his break in Ranchi.

Dhoni, who only plays limited overs cricket now, posted a video on Instagram saying, With 3 waterfalls around Ranchi, v cd do this whenever v wanted but now to do something like this after more than 10yrs brings back the good old memories.head massage for free



His next assignment with the Indian team will be the Asia Cup in UAE which starts on September 15. India have been placed in the same group as arch-rivals Pakistan and the two teams will face each other on September 19.

Also Watch

Dhonidhoni ranchiMS DhoniOff The Field
First Published: August 12, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...