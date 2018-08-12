Dhoni Gets a 'Free Head Massage' as he Makes Most of His Break

Loading...
Dhoni, who only plays limited overs cricket now, posted a video on Instagram saying, With 3 waterfalls around Ranchi, v cd do this whenever v wanted but now to do something like this after more than 10yrs brings back the good old memories.head massage for free
His next assignment with the Indian team will be the Asia Cup in UAE which starts on September 15. India have been placed in the same group as arch-rivals Pakistan and the two teams will face each other on September 19.
First Published: August 12, 2018, 11:18 AM IST