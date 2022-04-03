'Dhoni is Not Finished': Ex-India Cricketer Makes Big Prediction About Former CSK Captain's Future in IPL

The cricket fans have been witnessing a brand-new avatar of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Ever since he relinquished the leadership of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he has found his batting mojo back.

The season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 witnessed a vintage Dhoni scoring an unbeaten half-century to rescue his team after a top-order collapse. In the next game, he started off with a first-ball six and returned not out for 16 off 6 deliveries.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has opined that it’s too early to write of Dhoni, stating that the latter is still one of the best in the business. Speaking with Sportskeeda, he said the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has shown already that he’s in good form.

“Dhoni is not finished, he is a finisher. People have said his time is over and this could be his last IPL, but look at how he has batted, remaining not-out in both innings. This year we might see the Dhoni that we knew who used to start hitting boundaries from ball one,” Kaif said.

“He has left the captaincy on paper and there may not be under much pressure. So, we might see the free-flowing Dhoni who used to hit the ball out of the stadium. The conditions are good, Maharashtra has good wickets and he will get pace and the way he hit that first ball six, shows that he is in good form,” he added.

On being asked if IPL 2022 would be Dhoni’s last season, Kaif said it’s too early to predict as nobody knows what goes inside the ex-CSK captain’s head.

“You will never be able to know what is going on in Dhoni’s mind. If we talk about this IPL, there is a game after two days but Dhoni suddenly decides that Jadeja will be the captain. He is still fit and is scoring runs so it shouldn’t be a problem,” Kaif said.

The defending champions are gearing up to face Punjab Kings in their next fixture on Sunday.

