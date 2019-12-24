Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Dhoni Named Captain of Cricket Australia Team of Decade, Rohit & Kohli Also Included

As the year comes to an end and brings with it the winding down of an entire decade, Cricket Australia's official website cricket.com.au has put together their ODI team of the decade, and chosen former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the man to lead this side which is filled with superstars.

Cricketnext Staff |December 24, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
Dhoni captained India to two world titles - the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the fifty over World Cup in 2011. Rohit Sharma, who had a memorable 2019, which included five hundreds in the World Cup, is one of the openers in the team alongside South African ace Hashim Amla, even as Shikhar Dhawan finds an honourable mention for Amla's position.

At number three is current Indian captain Virat Kohli, followed by South African maverick AB de Villiers, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan, destructive English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and then Dhoni who has been tasked with the work behind the stumps ahead of Buttler.

The bowling attack is formidable as well, with Rashid Khan bringing in an element of guile and spin, and tearaway quicks Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga making up the rest of the team.

While Dhoni has been chosen as captain of the ODI team, Virat Kohli has been named captain of the Test XI of the decade, in a decade where he led India to becoming the number 1 Test team in the world.

It is not a surprise that Kohli finds himself in both the Test and ODI teams. The 31-year-old has arguably been the best batsman over the last decade. He has already amassed 70 international hundreds and is only behind Ricky Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100).

Kohli, who averages more than 50 in all formats, is also third in the list of leading run-scorers of all time with 21,444 runs, behind Ponting (27,483) and Tendulkar (34,357).

The India skipper has scored runs all around the world but Australia has been a special place for him, having scored nine hundreds (six in Tests, three in ODIs) Down Under.

Kohli is primed to shatter more records, having ended 2019 as the leading run-getter.

The others in the Test XI of the decade include Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, Nathan Lyon and James Anderson.

ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga

Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, Nathan Lyon, James Anderson

