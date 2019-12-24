Dhoni Named Captain of Cricket Australia Team of Decade, Rohit & Kohli Also Included
As the year comes to an end and brings with it the winding down of an entire decade, Cricket Australia's official website cricket.com.au has put together their ODI team of the decade, and chosen former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the man to lead this side which is filled with superstars.
Dhoni Named Captain of Cricket Australia Team of Decade, Rohit & Kohli Also Included
As the year comes to an end and brings with it the winding down of an entire decade, Cricket Australia's official website cricket.com.au has put together their ODI team of the decade, and chosen former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the man to lead this side which is filled with superstars.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
MS Dhoni Likely to Take Call on Future After IPL 2020
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
MS Dhoni on Retirement Talks: 'Don't Ask Me Till January'
Cricketnext Staff | December 22, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
India vs West Indies | There's No Way I'm Going to Stop Here: Rohit After Stellar 2019
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town All Fixtures
Team Rankings