Cricketnext Staff |July 29, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
Dhoni Plays Football With Actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni enjoyed a change of field on Sunday, when he played football with Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor among others.

Wearing bibs which had ‘playing for humanity’ written on them, Dhoni took part in the training session, ahead of joining up with his paramilitary regiment in Kashmir. According to some reports, Dhoni was already said to have been in Kashmir with his regiment, but that was clearly not the case as of Sunday.

The former India captain looked in a relaxed mood, and was accompanied by a physio who made sure that he was not overstretching himself or going beyond limits.

Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

The honour was accorded to him by the Indian Army in 2011 along with Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao.

In a statement on 25 July, the Indian Army said: "Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 TA Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 19."​

