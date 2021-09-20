IPL 2021 - 'Dhoni Review System' is Back!

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a winning start to the UAE leg of IPL 2021 on Sunday after they defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in Dubai. It was not an easy win for the team, led by captain MS Dhoni. CSK faltered with the bat after winning the toss as they were reduced to 7/3 and then 24/4 before Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo stepped up.

Dhoni may have failed to impress fans with his batting, but his smart usage of the Decision Review System (DRS) is so perfect that fans call it the ‘Dhoni Review System’. His usage of DRS on Sunday against arch-rival MI helped the CSK to get rid of MI opener Quinton de Kock.

Chasing the target of 157, de Kock got off to a flyer with three quick boundaries, giving a great start to MI. In the second over, the left-hander failed to judge an incoming outswinger from Deepak Chahar which hit him on the pads. The pacer was sure the ball was hitting stumps and he, along with the team, appealed to the field-umpire. However, the umpire ruled it in the batman’s favour by giving him not out.

Chahar was convinced that he had his man and immediately reached MS Dhoni, who quickly took the review. Chahar had convinced him that the ball was hitting the stumps – and it was. The decision proved to be in CSK’s favour as the big screen showed that the ball had hit de Kock in line and was crashing into the stumps. Dhoni’s sharpness and his usage of DRS again proved beneficial for the team and disappointed De Kock had to take the long walk back.

The pictures and videos of Dhoni taking reviews have also gone viral on social media with fans praising his captaincy.

CSK won the toss and decided to bat first. The team gave a target of 157 runs to Mumbai, but the latter could only score 136 runs for 8 wickets in the allotted overs. With this win, CSK bagged the top spot in the points table with six victories in eight matches.

