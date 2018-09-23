‘Dhoni Review System’ Strikes Yet Again for India and Social Media Can't Get Enough of It

Loading...
The incident occurred when Yuzvendra Chahal struck the pads of Imam-ul-Haq on the last ball of his first over. The Pakistan opener went for a sweep shot but failed to connect and was struck in front of the stumps.
When India’s captain Rohit Sharma asked MS Dhoni if the review should be taken, the former Indian captain gave a nod. The umpire’s decision seemed to be a good one as the batsman had taken a huge stride forward and had his bat very close to the pad.
As the third umpire went through the process, the Hawk-Eye showed three reds and India got their first breakthrough. Sunil Gavaskar, who was on air at the time, said “What a genius that man is. MSD. He is just incredible. Absolutely spot on."
After the review, Dhoni Review System started trending on social media, with plenty of people praising the former Indian captain for his decision.
What a review, incredible MS Dhoni. #IndvPak
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2018
Thala review system! First wicket of the night! Wish Thala's stat of DRS decisions won in favour could be unearthed! @StarSportsIndia #INDvPAK #WhistlePodu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 23, 2018
Dhoni is such a class!!!!! Sharp minded. MS is unbelievable.#INDVPAK — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 23, 2018
Batsmen should start walking if @msdhoni is asking for a review. Dhoni Review System for a reason. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 23, 2018
When Dhoni takes DRS. #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/Gdr0L4RDwQ
— Bade Chote (@badechote) September 23, 2018
Dhoni Review System (Drs) It's true... Yaru vena captain ha irunga.. Namba thala than always ruler... pic.twitter.com/b1AFszc2Nc — Ashwin (@Ashwin_Vijay7) September 23, 2018
First Published: September 23, 2018, 8:12 PM IST