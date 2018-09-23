Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
‘Dhoni Review System’ Strikes Yet Again for India and Social Media Can't Get Enough of It

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 23, 2018, 10:30 PM IST
MS Dhoni signals for the DRS. (Twitter)

Over the years, MS Dhoni’s immaculate judgement on a DRS decision has led to the system being renamed as ‘Dhoni Review System’ by his admirers. And the term started trending once again during India’s clash against Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup on Sunday.

The incident occurred when Yuzvendra Chahal struck the pads of Imam-ul-Haq on the last ball of his first over. The Pakistan opener went for a sweep shot but failed to connect and was struck in front of the stumps.

When India’s captain Rohit Sharma asked MS Dhoni if the review should be taken, the former Indian captain gave a nod. The umpire’s decision seemed to be a good one as the batsman had taken a huge stride forward and had his bat very close to the pad.

As the third umpire went through the process, the Hawk-Eye showed three reds and India got their first breakthrough. Sunil Gavaskar, who was on air at the time, said “What a genius that man is. MSD. He is just incredible. Absolutely spot on."

After the review, Dhoni Review System started trending on social media, with plenty of people praising the former Indian captain for his decision.






 






Asia Cup 2018IndiaIndia vs PakistanIndia vs Pakistan 2018MS Dhonipakistan
First Published: September 23, 2018, 8:12 PM IST
