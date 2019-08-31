Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India *

270/6 (93.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

MIN. 87.0 Overs Left Today
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 31 August, 2019

1ST INN

Hubli Tigers *

110/5 (15.0)

Hubli Tigers
v/s
Ballari Tuskers
Ballari Tuskers

Toss won by Hubli Tigers (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

1st T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

01 Sep, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Management Right in Picking Pant Over Dhoni for South Africa Series: Ganguly

PTI |August 31, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
Management Right in Picking Pant Over Dhoni for South Africa Series: Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly didn't expect MS Dhoni to be "picked" for the upcoming T20 Internationals against South Africa and said the team management is absolutely right in persisting with young Rishabh Pant.

The 38-year-old Dhoni's future in international cricket has been a topic of debate with the national selectors showing an inclination to look towards the future.

While Ganguly doesn't want people to "jump the gun" as far as Dhoni's future is concerned, he made it clear that skipper Virat Kohli's "expectations" and "what he is communicating" to the senior-most player in the team is paramount.

"No, I didn't expect him to be picked for this series (against South Africa)," Ganguly replied when asked if he was surprised with Dhoni's omission even though the official reason is his "unavailability".

"You could make out from West Indies (T20) series, that they (team management) wanted to give Rishabh a chance. They want to pursue with him, which is rightly so. Because when MS came in young, he was also persisted with," said Dhoni's first international captain.

However, one of India's best captains agreed that it's a tricky situation which skipper Kohli needs to deal with.

"I think Virat is very important as to what he is communicating to Dhoni. What he (Kohli) expects of him (Dhoni) is very hard to say. But I don't think anybody should jump the gun and pass a statement," said the 47-year-old former skipper.

"I don't know what's the communication between, Dhoni, the selectors and the team management. I am a bit far off from those discussions," he added.

For every elite athlete at the business end of their careers, a situation comes where they have to take a hard call, feels Ganguly.

"For every cricketer, there comes a stage and it hasn't left any athlete --whether its Maradona, Sampras, Tendulkar and now Dhoni. When you get to that sort of an age, you will get to that kind of a situation.

"If Virat and team management expects Dhoni to comeback and play, he will play, if they feel like moving forward, they would move forward. Of course, the selectors will also play an important role," he opined.

Ganguly also doesn't want Pant to be compared to a legend like Dhoni.

Asked if there is this "elephant in the room" (Dhoni) for Pant, Ganguly sounded dismissive.

"There is no elephant in the room. Rishabh is no MS Dhoni and will not become MS Dhoni in the next 3-4 years. It took 15 years for MS Dhoni to become "the MS Dhoni". Dhoni is a special breed in Indian cricket," said Ganguly, who also works with Pant as a 'Mentor' of Delhi Capitals.

But at the same time, he finds it baffling that there were calls from some quarters to drop the young keeper-batsman just because he has failed in one match despite his phenomenal Test record.

"I was reading somewhere after he failed in just two innings in the first Test match, that whether he will play the next Test match. I said "what?", this fellow got a hundred, only one Test ago (in Australia) and a couple of 92s few matches before that (against West Indies). He is special although I won't compare him with Dhoni."

A fit-again Wriddhiman Saha, who is a month shy of turning 35, has returned to the Indian Test squad but Ganguly said he has no option but to wait.

"Wriddhiman will have to wait for his chance. Age doesn't matter here," said Ganguly.

Kohli is on the verge of becoming India's most successful Test captain with 28 wins if his team wins the ongoing second Test against the West Indies in Kingston.

"Virat is a tremendous captain and he is getting better and better. He was criticised when he wasn't doing well for RCB in the IPL and even then I had said that I believe he is a good captain. I think he has progressed well," he said.

The West Indies team has been on a steady decline in the past few decades.

While Ganguly doesn't want to compare Caribbean outfits from the past, he is a bit taken aback by their lack of positive intent.

"But I am surprised with the way West Indies play Test cricket. They enjoyed winning tosses and putting opposition in and batting on 4th day when they have no chance," he concluded.

India CricketIndia vs South AfricaMS DhoniRishabh Pantsourav ganguly

Related stories

India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni Not Included in T20I Squad, Hardik Makes a Comeback
Cricketnext Staff | August 29, 2019, 9:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni Not Included in T20I Squad, Hardik Makes a Comeback

MS Dhoni – Efficient Yes, But Never Quite a T20 Demon in India Colours
Nikhil Narain | August 29, 2019, 9:20 PM IST

MS Dhoni – Efficient Yes, But Never Quite a T20 Demon in India Colours

India Should Be Prepared for Life Beyond Dhoni: Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 11:29 PM IST

India Should Be Prepared for Life Beyond Dhoni: Ganguly

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...