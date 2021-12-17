'Dhoni, Saha and DK'-Ravichandran Ashwin on Whose Best Among Top Three India Keepers

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has finally opened up on a sensitive issue in Indian cricket: the best wicket keeper ever. As a bowler, Ashwin has worked with two of the best: MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha. Meanwhile, he has bowled to Dinesh Karthik too as both of them played for same domestic side. Speaking on his Youtube channel, Ashwin said Dhoni was the best he bowled too, but Saha wasn’t too bad either.

“Dhoni, Saha and DK - in that order, you can take the answer. It is very difficult to separate them behind the stumps,” Ashwin said. “"I’ve played a lot of cricket with Dinesh in Tamil Nadu. But if I’ve to pick one.. I think some really really tough dismissals have been made look easy just the man behind the stumps (MS Dhoni).

“There’s this one dismissal of Ed Cowan in Chennai on Day 1 where he steps out and gets stump. The ball didn’t turn but it bounced, and MS Dhoni collected the ball. I’ve hardly seen him miss anything, be it stumping or run-out catches. He’s one of the most exceptional keepers against spin. Saha is not far behind either.”

Dhoni played a key role in Ashwin playing for India as he made his CSK debut under him. He later became a regular part of the national team. After Dhoni’s departure, he bowled to Saha who had sharpened his wicket-keeping skills over the years playing for India. Meanwhile Dhoni’s resurgence made sure he never bowls to Karthik. The Tamil Nadu cricketer no longer plays international cricket having retired in 2019.

