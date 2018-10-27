Dhoni Takes Stunning Diving Catch, Sends Twitter into Overdrive

Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 27, 2018, 4:14 PM IST
A day after MS Dhoni was dropped from the Twenty20 Internationals for the series against Windies and Australia, Dhoni showed he still had it in him to be in contention when he took a brilliant diving catch to get rid of the Windies opener Chandrapaul Hemraj. He followed that up with an excellent stumping to dismiss Shimron Hetymer.

It was of the bowling of Bumrah that Hemraj after hitting him for a six, took one a short ball from the pacer but only found the top edge. Dhoni ran from his wicketkeeping position and took a diving catch beyond short fine leg with a full stretch dive. And Twitter could stop talking about it.






 










 






First Published: October 27, 2018, 4:13 PM IST
