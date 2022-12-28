'Dhoni Would be Proud:' Nepal Wicketkeeper's no-look Run-outs Excites Internet

MS Dhoni’s innumerable match-winning knocks have quite rightfully won over the hearts of cricket fans and followers but his wicketkeeping skills have certainly been nothing less than spectacular. The former India skipper, with his terrific performance behind the stumps, produced some incredible run-outs over the years. Moreover, Dhoni had managed to take the no-look runouts to another level. Well, Dhoni may not be playing in international cricket anymore but it has not deprived the global cricket fans of witnessing the no-look runouts. Nepalese wicketkeeper Arjun Saud has now once again brought back memories of Dhoni after the teenager produced two outrageous runouts in a single over on Monday.

The incident took place during a Nepal T20 fixture between Biratnagar Super Kings and Janakpur Royals. In the ninth over of the game, Saud did an incredible somersault to send Sundeep Jora back to the dressing room. However, Saud’s acrobatic show did not stop there. In the same over, Saud attempted to dismiss Rajesh Pulami with a no-look attempt at the stumps. And the 19-year-old made no mistake in executing another stunning run out in the game.

Saud’s performance soon became a big talking point and needless to say, fans and followers of the game started comparing the Nepalese wicketkeeper-batter with Dhoni.

One person wrote, “Even MSD would be proud to pull these off. Outstanding!”

Another user voiced a similar opinion and commented, “MS Dhoni would be proud of the lad.”

However, a person felt that what Saud did was, “Better than Dhoni.”

Saud has so far represented Nepal in 10 matches in international cricket. Saud made his international debut against Kenya during T20I match earlier this year in August. In the 50-over format, Saud played his first match against the United Arab Emirates last month. Saud had clinched his maiden international half-century in that contest. This also remains to be his solitary half-century in the international circuit.

Coming back to the Nepal T20 tournament, Saud’s stupendous performance behind the stumps eventually went in vain as Biratnagar Super Kings suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Janakpur Royals. Batting first, Biratnagar Super Kings had posted a formidable total of 140. Janakpur Royals scored the winning runs on the final delivery of the encounter.

