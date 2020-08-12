Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Dhoni's IPL team expects him to play until 2022

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) team expects him to play until the 2022 edition of the Twenty20 league even as speculation is rife about the enigmatic 39yearold's international future.

Reuters |August 12, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Dhoni's IPL team expects him to play until 2022

NEW DELHI Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team expects him to play until the 2022 edition of the Twenty20 league even as speculation is rife about the enigmatic 39-year-old’s international future.

Dhoni last played for India in the semi-finals of last year’s World Cup in England and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain will be seen in action again at the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates next month.

“He is a supremely fit player, and he can play as long as he is fit,” CSK chief executive Kasi Viswanathan told Reuters by telephone.

“We expect him to play for CSK until the 2022 edition, that is our expectations.

“As far as CSK is concerned, he has been the most crucial player for us, there’s no doubt about that. He has been our long-standing captain.”

Under Dhoni, who led them since the inaugural 2008 edition of the tournament, CSK won the IPL title in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Dhoni, who led India to World Cup titles in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI), was dropped from India’s list of centrally contracted players in January and his silence has only fuelled speculation about his India future.

His CSK team mate Shane Watson said Dhoni’s wicketkeeping skills, combined his ability to work hard, could help prolong his career.

“MS still loves playing,” the former Australia all-rounder told Times of India newspaper earlier this week.

“He is an evergreen cricketer and it feels like he just doesn’t age. Look, with the kind of skills he has and the hard yards he puts in, MS can go on and play into his 40s.”

“MS has been able to manage his body well… I am a big fan of MS and would want to see him continue playing whether it’s for CSK or internationally.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

