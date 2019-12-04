Dhruv Shorey Named Delhi Captain, Nitish Rana Deputy in Ranji Squad
Experienced right-handed batsman Dhruv Shorey will be leading Delhi while Nitish Rana will serve as deputy in their upcoming Ranji Trophy campaign beginning next week. Dhruv led Delhi in Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as well.
December 3, 2019
Friday 19 July , 2019
Monday 10 June , 2019
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Thursday 30 May , 2019
