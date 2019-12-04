Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Dhruv Shorey Named Delhi Captain, Nitish Rana Deputy in Ranji Squad

Experienced right-handed batsman Dhruv Shorey will be leading Delhi while Nitish Rana will serve as deputy in their upcoming Ranji Trophy campaign beginning next week. Dhruv led Delhi in Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as well.

December 4, 2019
Dhruv Shorey Named Delhi Captain, Nitish Rana Deputy in Ranji Squad

New Delhi: Experienced right-handed batsman Dhruv Shorey will be leading Delhi while Nitish Rana will serve as deputy in their upcoming Ranji Trophy campaign beginning next week. Dhruv led Delhi in Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as well.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Wednesday announced the squad for the first two matches of the premier domestic tournament where Delhi will begin their campaign against Kerala.

India captain Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, who were included in the probables, have not been picked up in the squad for the first two games.

The Delhi selection committee, headed by Atul Wassan, have also named four standbys - Pranshu Vijayran, Sarang Rawat, Kshitiz Sharma, Karan Dagar.

Delhi team: Dhruv Shorey (c), Nitish Rana (vc), Kunal Chandela, Anuj Rawat (wk), Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Tejas Baroka, Pradeep Sangwan, Navdeep Saini, Pawan Suyal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Hiten Dalal, Shivank Vashisht.

