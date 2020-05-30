Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

DIC vs PF Dream11 Predictions, European Cricket Series T10 League 2020, Djurgardens If Cricketforening vs Pakistanska Foreningen Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 is scheduled to begin from June 1.

Trending Desk |May 30, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
The coronavirus outbreak put a pause to all the international cricket leagues, including Test matches, ODIs and T20s. To keep the cricket fan entertained during these times, cricket associations have initiated T10 cricket leagues at COVID-19 free areas. As the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is ending on Sunday, May 31, another cricket T10 league is here to keep the enthusiasm on.

The European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 is scheduled to begin from June 1. The first match of the series will take place between Djurgardens If Cricketforening (DIC) and Pakistanska Foreningen (PF) on Monday, June 1. The DIC vs PF European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 outing will be played at the Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm. The DIC vs PF European T10 match is scheduled at 12 pm IST.

All the matches of the European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 will be played between June 1 and 4, with the final being played on June 5. A total of six teams will be participating in the league, with four matches scheduled in a day.

European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs PF Dream11 Team News, Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the upcoming European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 and both the teams Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Pakistanska Foreningen will try to open their account on winning note.

Here is the Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Pakistanska Foreningen Dream11 prediction list - category wise

European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs PF Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Pakistanska Foreningen Captain: Tajammal Hussain

European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs PF Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Pakistanska Foreningen Vice-Captain: Ankit Dubey

European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs PF Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Pakistanska Foreningen Behind the Wickets: Arirta Bhakat

European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs PF Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Pakistanska Foreningen Batting lineup: Tajammal Hussain, Choudry Share Ali, Ankit Dubey, Mitchell OConnor, Liam Karlsson

European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs PF Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Pakistanska Foreningen All-rounders: Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Umar Khan, Shahzeb Choudhary

European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs PF Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Pakistanska Foreningen bowling attack: Muhammad Bilal, Zubair Aslam

European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 Djurgardens If Cricketforening Probable XI vs Pakistanska Foreningen: Ankit Dubey, Shashikant Panchal, Mitchell OConnor, Asim Bukhari, Liam Karlsson, Arirta Bhakat, Sesanka Katuri, Ubaid Safi, Shahzeb Choudhry, Serge Conein, Ned Hall

European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 Pakistanska Foreningen Probable XI vs Djurgardens If Cricketforening: Tajammal Hussain, Imam Din, Choudry Share Ali, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali, Tasaduq Hussain, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Sameer Ali Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan

