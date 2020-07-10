DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Djugardens IF Cricketforening vs Saltsjobaden CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 10, 2020

DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka Semi-Final. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 10. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.
DIC vs SCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
DIC vs SCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
DIC vs SCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Match Details
July 10 – 3:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
DIC vs SCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final My Dream11 Team
DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Faheem Shah
DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Richie Robbins, Daniel Nissila, Imran Ullah
DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Shahzeb Chouhdry, Khurshed Alam, Ankit Dubey (VICE CAPTAIN), Khalid Mehmood
DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Serge Konein (CAPTAIN), Liam Karlsson, Shah Zeb
DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Djugardens IF Cricketforening Joe Taylor, Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry (C), Asim Bukhari, Aritra Bhakat, Ankit Dubey, Daniel Nissila, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Liam Karlsson, Wynand Boshoff.
Saltsjobaden CC Faheem Shah (WK), Khalid Mehmood, Khurshed Alam, Shahid Ali, Imran Ullah, Arslan Ali, Shah Zeb, Muhammad Munir (C), Javed Ahmad, Qazi Rashid, Anas Tanveer.
Follow @CricketNext for more
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Djugardens IF Cricketforening vs Saltsjobaden CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 10, 2020
DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DIC vs SCC Dream11 Best Picks / DIC vs SCC Dream11 Captain / DIC vs SCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings