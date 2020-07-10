Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

186/5 (61.1)

West Indies trail by 18 runs
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

1ST INN

Marsta CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Marsta CC
v/s
Saltsjobaden CC
Saltsjobaden CC

Saltsjobaden CC elected to field
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Shield Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 10 July, 2020

2ND INN

Stockholm Super Kings

96/3 (10.0)

Stockholm Super Kings
v/s
Spanga United CC
Spanga United CC*

57 (8.5)

Spanga United CC need 40 runs in 7 balls at 34.28 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Djugardens IF Cricketforening vs Saltsjobaden CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 10, 2020

DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DIC vs SCC Dream11 Best Picks / DIC vs SCC Dream11 Captain / DIC vs SCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Djugardens IF Cricketforening vs Saltsjobaden CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 10, 2020

DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka Semi-Final. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 10. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

DIC vs SCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

DIC vs SCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

DIC vs SCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final Match Details

July 10 – 3:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

DIC vs SCC ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final My Dream11 Team

DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Faheem Shah

DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Richie Robbins, Daniel Nissila, Imran Ullah

DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Shahzeb Chouhdry, Khurshed Alam, Ankit Dubey (VICE CAPTAIN), Khalid Mehmood

DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Serge Konein (CAPTAIN), Liam Karlsson, Shah Zeb

DIC vs SCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Djugardens IF Cricketforening Joe Taylor, Richie Robbins, Shahzeb Choudhry (C), Asim Bukhari, Aritra Bhakat, Ankit Dubey, Daniel Nissila, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Liam Karlsson, Wynand Boshoff.

Saltsjobaden CC Faheem Shah (WK), Khalid Mehmood, Khurshed Alam, Shahid Ali, Imran Ullah, Arslan Ali, Shah Zeb, Muhammad Munir (C), Javed Ahmad, Qazi Rashid, Anas Tanveer.

Follow @CricketNext for more

BRP vs BRGDIC vs SCC Dream11DIC vs SCC Dream11 predictionDIC vs SCC Dream11 teamDIC vs SCC Dream11 top picksDIC vs SCC live scoreDIC vs SCC Scorecarddream11Dream11 teamECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-FinalECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final live scoreECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final live streamingECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Semi-Final scorecardFantasy Tips

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more