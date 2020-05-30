DIC vs STO Dream11 Predictions, European Cricket Series T10 League 2020, Djurgardens If Cricketforening vs Stockholm CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The European Cricket Series T10 League 2020, scheduled to begin from June 1, will witness the second match of the day between Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Stockholm CC on Monday, June 1. The DIC vs STO European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 fixture will take place at the Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm. The DIC vs PF European T10 match is scheduled at 2.30pm IST.
The European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 matches will be played between June 1 and 4. The finals will take place on Friday, June 5. A total of six teams will be participating in the league – Djurgardens IF Cricketforening, Pakistanska Foreningen, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC. The league has scheduled four matches to be played in a day.
European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs STO Dream11 Team News, Pitch Report
This will be the second match of the upcoming European Cricket Series T10 League 2020.
Here is the Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Stockholm CC Dream11 prediction list - category wise
European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs STO Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Stockholm CC Captain: Abhishek Mathur
European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs STO Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Stockholm CC Vice-Captain: Ankit Dubey
European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs STO Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Stockholm CC Behind the Wickets: Arirta Bhakat
European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs STO Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Stockholm CC Batting lineup: Abhishek Mathur, Shashikant Panchal, Kaushik Vats
European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs STO Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Stockholm CC All-rounders: Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Shahzeb Choudhry, Akanshu Mahajan, Liam Karlsson
European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 DIC vs STO Dream 11 Prediction, Djurgardens If Cricketforening and Stockholm CC bowling attack: Avinash Upadhyaya, Serge Conein, Prem Krishna
European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 Djurgardens If Cricketforening Probable XI vs Stockholm CC: Ankit Dubey, Shashikant Panchal, Mitchell OConnor, Asim Bukhari, Liam Karlsson, Arirta Bhakat, Sesanka Katuri, Ubaid Safi, Shahzeb Choudhry, Serge Conein, Ned Hall
European Cricket Series T10 League 2020 Stockholm CC Probable XI vs Djurgardens If Cricketforening: Abhishek Mathur, Viswanadha Bazawada, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Feroz Patel, Prem Krishna
DIC vs STO Dream11 Predictions, European Cricket Series T10 League 2020, Djurgardens If Cricketforening vs Stockholm CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
