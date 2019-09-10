Dickwella and Perera Won’t Get NOC for CPL for Refusing Pakistan Tour
Refusing to tour Pakistan with the national team has not done the likes of Niroshan Dickwella and Thisara Perera any favours, as the Sri Lankan Cricket Board have denied them the No Objection Certificate for their participation in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The duo are among the ten Sri Lankan players who have refused to tour Pakistan in September-October.
