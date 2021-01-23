- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, 2021Match Ended148/10(43.4) RR 3.39
WI
BAN149/3(33.2) RR 4.47
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, 2021Match Ended287/9(50.0) RR 5.74
AFG
IRE271/9(50.0) RR 5.42
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
Dickwella Helps Sri Lanka Fightback In 2nd Test Vs England
England took two quick wickets Saturday but wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella fought back with an unbeaten 78 to help Sri Lanka to 313 for six at lunch on day two of the second test.
- Associated Press
- Updated: January 23, 2021, 12:57 PM IST
GALLE, Sri Lanka: England took two quick wickets Saturday but wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella fought back with an unbeaten 78 to help Sri Lanka to 313 for six at lunch on day two of the second test.
Dickwella had good support from Dilruwan Perera, who was unbeaten on 21 as the pair added 70 runs for the seventh wicket.
Resuming overnight on 229 for four, Sri Lanka lost century maker Angelo Mathews in the second over of the day. James Anderson, who bowled superbly on day one, made the breakthrough in his first over of the morning.
England reviewed after the caught-behind appeal was turned down but the decision was overturned by the third umpire. Mathews, who had struck a thin edge and then the ball brushed the pad before being collected by the keeper, made 110 off 238 balls with 11 boundaries.
Anderson rarely bowled a loose ball and his probing line and length was well supported by Mark Wood.
Wood, Englands quickest bowler on tour, then dismissed debutant Ramesh Mendis for a duck, well caught by Joe Buttler down the leg side diving to his left.
Sri Lanka was in danger of being bowled out for fewer than 300 runs, but Dickwella put up a strong show as Sri Lanka kept fighting.
Dickwella has been under pressure after a string of low scores. Adding to his problems, Dickwella dropped several catches in the first test which England won by seven wickets.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking