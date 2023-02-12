'Did it Really Help You?': Dale Steyn Posts a Cryptic Query on Twitter After India's Big Win Over Australia

The lead up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 was all about how the pitches in India are ‘unfair’ to the visitors which quickly transformed into claims of Nagpur pitch being ‘doctored’. While the Australian players maintained a silence over the unnecessary controversy, former players and their media back home kept on harping over the state of pitches in India which was quite friendly to spinners.

As it turned out, spinners did have the final say in Nagpur. However, unlike the narrative that was being forced in the lead up, the pitch turned out to be quite sporting in nature.

Australia were skittled for 177 in their first dig and India responded with 400-all out despite debutant offspinner Todd Murphy taking a seven-for.

And in their second essay, Australia had a nightmare as they were blown away for 91 on the same pitch where Rohit Sharma scored a sparkling hundred while allrounders Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja scored solid half-centuries.

With the Test ending in quick time, Australia will have plenty of time to ponder over what went wrong and where they can improve ahead of the second Test next week.

However, legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn’s cryptic tweet soon after Australia’s crushing defeat has gone viral. Steyn asked a question to his followers on how they read a pitch - do they get down their knees, almost sniffing or like to make observation from the side.

And the concluded with if that actually has been helpful.

“So quick question to you cricket people. How does one like to read a pitch? Are you a get down on your knees and almost sniff the pitch person or a general stand and observe from the pitch side? Lastly. Did it really help you?" Steyn wrote.

So quick question to you cricket people.How does one like to read a pitch? Are you a get down on your knees and almost sniff the pitch person or a general stand and observe from the pitch side? Lastly. Did it really help you? — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 11, 2023

While he doesn’t mention anyone in his tweet, it could have been directed towards the images of Australian players taking a close look at the Nagpur pitch ahead of the series opener.

