2-MIN READ

'Did Not Even Appeal, Lousy': Fans Slam Team India For Missing a Clear Chance to Dismiss Cameron Green LBW

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: September 21, 2022, 13:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Cameron Green scored a quickfire half-century. (AP Photo)

Allrounder Cameron Green was let off twice by India and he may them pay with a match-winning 61 off 30

The Indian cricket team had a nightmare on the field despite a powerful show with the bat against Australia in the first T20I played in Mohali on Tuesday night. Hardik Pandya (71*) and KL Rahul (55) batted superbly to power the hosts to a big 208/6 in 20 Overs.

Once it was their turn to bowl, things unravelled quickly. Allrounder Cameron Green belted an unbeaten 61 before Matthew Wade played a blinder – 45 not out off 21 to power Australia to a four-wicket win.

Green was given a life when batting on 42 as Axar Patel in the deep failed to hold onto a catch. However, much before that, the young Aussie had been let off by a India when they didn’t appeal for what would have been a lbw dismissal when he was batting on 17.

It happened during the fifth over of Australian chase when Green went for a sweep off Yuzvendra Chahal but missed it with the ball crashing on the pad. Surprisingly, India didn’t appeal and later, the ball tracker predicted it would have hit the stumps.

Fans on Twitter quickly picked on it and began criticising them for the missed opportunity.

Overall, India dropped three catches including that of Steve Smith, Green and Matthew Wade – all three of them made significant contributions in the Australian win as the tourists took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 209, Australia finished with 211/6 in 19.2 Overs.

The second match of the bilateral series will be played on Friday in Nagpur while the third and final contest is scheduled for Sunday in Hyderabad.

first published:September 21, 2022, 13:33 IST
last updated:September 21, 2022, 13:29 IST