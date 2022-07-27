'Did You See How He Was Dismissed'-Former India Spinner Wants Shubman Gill To 'Realise Opportunities Don't Come Easy'

Shubman Gill was destined for greatness. Well, at least that’s what former India coach Greg Chappell thought when he wrote an analysis piece for ESPN Cricinfo in the aftermath of Australia’s demoralizing defeat to India in Gabba Test match in 2021. Rishabh Pant had played a blinder of a knock and helped Ajinkya Rahane led team pull off one of the most memorable victories.

Also Read: Shubman Gill’s ‘Dillscoop’ Bombs, Batter Gets Dismissed In Most Comic Way | WATCH

Nonetheless, the win had brought back focus on India’s assembly line and how it was creating players like Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. Writing for the website, Chappell had noted that while Gill was playing four day domestic games on dustbowl, his Aussie counterpart didn’t have that sort of preparedness.

Fast forward to 2022 and Gill has turn himself into a classing modern day batter.

His IPL form speaks volume where he accounted for 483 runs in 16 matches this season, batting at the top. Even against West Indies, he scored a fifty in the first game which was followed by a solid 43 off 49 balls. However, former India cricketer and IPL Governing Council member Pragyan Ojha had a different take.

Also Read: ‘He’s Been Doing that Repeatedly’: Ex-Pak Captain Indentifies Major Factor That’s Holding Shubman Gill Back

“You have three matches. Did you see how he was dismissed in the first two? I am not being critical. When you have such opportunities and the team has given you a chance from the first match of the series, and you have got a brilliant start … usko aapko convert karna padega, aapko bada hundred banana padega kyunki you’re not even the third-choice opener. You’re the fourth or fifth. Toh aap upar kaise jaayenge? You have to get those big runs. Gill is in tremendous form, toh voh unko sochna padega …ek, jis tareh se voh run out hue first match mein,” he told Cricket Jamie Alter on Glance.

“Second, how he got out in the next game, that caught and bowled. It was not needed. He will have to realise that these opportunities don’t come easily and the best example for Gill is Sanju Samson. We all talk about his talent, but because we have got some good wicketkeepers he gets very few opportunities. If KL Rahul was fit, Shubman Gill would not have got these chances. You have got the chance, so you better grab it with both hands,” he added.

Ojha was referring to the caught and bowled affected by Windies’s Kyle Mayers. Gill was looking to play the Dillscoop, but mistimed that one, making him look very funny.

All eyes will again be on the team management as Dhawan and his men come out for the third ODI. Question remains whether Gill would be persisted or the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan make their way as hinted by the former India spinner.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here