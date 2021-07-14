‘Did You Watch Football the Other Night,’ David Warner Takes a Dig at England's Barmy Army

David Warner is one of the most entertaining and jovial characters on and off the cricket field. The opening batsman is an active personality of social media. Warner keeps the cricket fraternity engaged by posting hilarious memes, pictures or taking funny digs at his fellow cricketers.

The Australian star again managed to fetch the limelight on Twitter as he was involved in a feud with England’s Barmy Army. Barmy Army, a group of cricket supporters from England, instigated Warner by taking an indirect dig on his performance.

The Twitter handle of the Barmy Army posted a video where England’s speedster Stuart Broad can be seen getting better of the Australian Cameron Bancroft. The clip is from a game of the ongoing Test County Championship. Sharing the video, Barmy Army wrote, “Broady with another Aussie in his back pocket.”

It was a no-brainer that the Barmy have taken a jibe at Warner. The opening batsman didn’t have an ideal outing in the Ashes 2019 as he struggled against Broad. Warner took note of the indirect dig by Barmy Army as he mocked them for England’s loss to Itlay in the final of EURO 2020.

Playing the final on Sunday, England’s football team were deemed as the favorites as they were playing at home and had support from the spectators. However, Italy caused a major upset for the hosts by winning the game n the penalty shootout. Reminding about the loss to the English group, Warner commented, “Did you watch the football the other night? Tad high for my liking.”

Did you watch the football the other night 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️, tad high for my liking!! 😂😂— David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Warner also gave an insight into his calm and composed demeanor. The aggressive cricket won hearts with his polite and modest answer to a troll. To get under Warner’s skin, an England fan posted a picture of the cricketer from a press conference after the infamous sandpaper controversy.

The picture was taken in 2018 when Warner broke down in front of the press and apologized for his actions. With the snap, the fan wrote, “It was heartbreaking Davey. Remember what it’s like to cry?”

While the cricket fans were expecting a rude or no reply from the Australian cricketer, Warner gave a surprise by giving a humble answer. Admitting his mistake, Warner added that the entire controversy is an example for the future generation to learn from their blunders and move forward.

“I can imagine Micheal, just an example to set for our children moving forward. Keep being positive and move forward and learn from our own mistakes,” tweeted Warner.

I can imagine Micheal, just an example to set for our children moving forward. Keep being positive and move forward and learn from our own mistakes 👍👍.— David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 13, 2021

