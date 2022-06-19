'Didn't Even Give it a Second Thought': Ben Stokes Never Dreamt he Would One Day Captain England

Days after captaining England to a stunning win over world champions New Zealand in the 2nd Test, Ben Stokes returned to visit his childhood club where he first honed his craft after arriving in the country as a 12-year-old. Stokes was born in New Zealand before moving to England with his family where he would go on to become one of the finest allrounders of the modern era.

Stokes said he has been quite public about the role Cockermouth Cricket Club has played in shaping his career. “I always enjoy coming back here. I’ve been very public about the effect Cockermouth Cricket Club had had on my career,” Stokes was quoted as saying by BBC.

Stokes signed autographs and posed for photos with fans.

The 31-year-old said players have a larger responsibility than just playing the game since cricket is one of the most accessible sports for the fans.

“I think cricket has always been one of the most accessible sports for fans to get hold of the people they see on their TV screens. As players, we’ve got a greater responsibility that just being out there and playing the game,” Stokes said.

When asked whether he dreamt of ever leading England, Stokes replied, “No. I didn’t even give it a second thought. I was probably just thinking about what I’d be doing the next day at that age.”

Gareth White, who played for Cockermouth Cricket Club, said Stokes’ association with the club has been helpful in drawing more youngsters.

“We’ve got a thriving junior section and have had for many years,” Stokes said. “Ben plays a large part in that even though he’s not in the local area now. His presence on the world stage is a massive inspiration and influence to all the children.”

Stokes will be back in action from June 23 when the third and final Test against New Zealand starts.

