Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England

294 (87.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

225 (68.5)

England lead by 210 runs, MIN. 45.5 Overs Left Today
Live

BAN TRI-NATION T20I SERIES, 2019 Match 2, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 14 September, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

174/4 (18.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

live
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 3: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Didn't Know People Would See My Dhoni Tweet as a Retirement Tribute: Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli said he has learnt "his lesson" the hard way after an innocuous tweet sparked rumours of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international retirement in a social media frenzy.

PTI |September 14, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
Didn't Know People Would See My Dhoni Tweet as a Retirement Tribute: Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli said he has learnt "his lesson" the hard way after an innocuous tweet sparked rumours of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international retirement in a social media frenzy.

On Thursday, Kohli had tweeted a picture of him sitting on his hunches after beating Australia in a league game of the 2016 World T20 in Mohali. Kohli scored 82 not out on that night but his running between the wickets with Dhoni (18 not out) was a treat to watch for everyone.

"A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test," Kohli had tweeted. It led to rumour mills going overdrive till chairman of selectors MSK Prasad termed it as a "false news".

On Saturday, when Kohli was asked what was on his mind when he tweeted, the smiling skipper replied: "Mere zehen mein kuch naahi thaa yaar (I had nothing in my mind). I was sitting at home and I normally put out a photograph and it became a news item."

Social media can be a different beast for celebrities and Kohli once again got a bitter taste of it.

"I think it was a lesson for me, that the way I think, the whole world does not think that way. There was nothing in farthest stretch of my imagination (that it could be taken as retirement tribute) while putting that picture out on social media," the skipper said.

For him, the T20 International against Australia was one match he has not really talked about much in last three years unlike his other knocks.

"Like what did I write. I remember that game even now, every now and then. I never spoke about that game and so I thought I put up a post. Now people interpreted it in a different manner in which there was not even an iota of truth," said the disappointed skipper.

india vs south africa 2019Indian cricket teamMS DhoniOff The Fieldvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 15 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...