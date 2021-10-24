Didn't Like The Fact I Had Brown Skin, Wanted to Have White Skin: Usman Khawaja

Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja has opened up on the struggles he faced growing up desiring to be like everybody else around him so much so that he longed for white skin and blond hair thinking it was a ‘cool’ thing to do.

Khawaja, who was born in Islamabad (Pakistan) became the first Muslim cricketer to play at the international level for Australian team in 2011. He has in the past said how everybody around him was sure he will never make it to national team because he’s ‘not the right skin colour’.

Khawaja, a teetotaler, also wondered whether not being part of the drinking culture robbed him of building closer relationships with teammates.

“There were times when I was tempted, guys would be like ‘come on, have a drink, have a drink,’” he was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald. “To be honest that’s the one thing I stayed strong on, as for the rest I wanted to be like everyone else. I wanted to be Aussie growing up, I didn’t like the fact I had brown skin. I kind of wanted to have white skin and be like everyone else and have that surfie look and put blond in my hair because I thought that was cool and everyone else was doing it."

Khawaja, 34, has represented Australia in 44 Tests, 40 ODIs and 9 T20Is so far.

“For a while there I tried to dress like everyone else too. Alcohol was the one thing that stood out, but for a lot of other things, I was trying to assimilate and fit in because I felt like I was left out in that department," Khawaja said.

“I didn’t go out and drink with the boys and for a long time I felt like I was missing out on some really good conversations when they were out drinking and partying and at pubs. I’d miss out on all these stories and thought ‘oh, am I missing out on opportunities because I’m not one of the lads’ and these are the sorts of things that could have put me aside. Those are the things we’re fighting now to make sure those aren’t factors in trying to get the best players up to go and play for the national side," he added.

Khawaja eventually decided to be true to himself

“Look I just stopped giving a c***, that’s the honest truth," he says. “I came back into the Aussie team and everyone was like ‘what are you doing, what are you wearing’ and I went ‘what, this is me’. I used to cop it from all the guys because people, especially in cricket, don’t like change," he said.

“I was wearing high socks and doing all this other stuff like what basketballers do and people were wondering why, whereas now it’s just the norm. I was being myself and I’m really proud when I see other cricketers come into the game and be themselves, doing their own thing, showing their personalities," he added.

