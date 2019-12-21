Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Pakistan lead by 99 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

17/1 (2.1)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 6, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

48/2 (7.5)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

'Didn't See it Coming' - Usman Khawaja Shocked to Be Dropped from Australia ODI Squad

The first ODI will be played on January 14 in Mumbai, before the series moves to Rajkot (January 17) and Bangalore (January 19).

Cricketnext Staff |December 21, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
'Didn't See it Coming' - Usman Khawaja Shocked to Be Dropped from Australia ODI Squad

Usman Khawaja has said he was shocked to be dropped from Australia's One-Day International squad for the three-match series in January 2020.

Australia left out the 33-year-old Khawaja and instead picked Marnus Labuschagne with an eye on the 2023 World Cup. Khawaja had done little wrong, scoring 1085 runs in ODIs in 2019 at an average of 49.31.

"In all honesty I wasn't expecting to be dropped," Khawaja said. "Normally when you're getting dropped, you feel like there's a chance. When I was at the Ashes over there, I thought, 'there's a chance here.' You sort of see it coming.

"I didn't really see this one coming. It took me by a little bit of shock."

Khawaja's successful year in ODIs included a stellar performance in the ODI series in India earlier this year, where he topped the batting charts with 383 runs from five innings at an average of 76.6. It included two centuries and two half-centuries, as Australia won the series 3-2.

"They can't really tell me to score more runs because I'm one of the highest run-scorers in international cricket. I scored plenty of runs and did plenty well when I came back here, so I don't think there was too much they could say, and there wasn't too much I wanted to say back to them.

"It's disappointing; I copped it on the chin and I'm just looking forward to playing for (Sydney) Thunder now."

The first ODI will be played on January 14 in Mumbai, before the series moves to Rajkot (January 17) and Bangalore (January 19).

India vs Australia 2020Usman Khawaja

Related stories

Labuschagne Called Up, Maxwell Returns as Australia Overhaul ODI Squad For India
Cricketnext Staff | December 17, 2019, 9:25 AM IST

Labuschagne Called Up, Maxwell Returns as Australia Overhaul ODI Squad For India

James Pattinson Frontrunner to Replace Josh Hazlewood in Boxing Day Test: Justin Langer
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 1:21 PM IST

James Pattinson Frontrunner to Replace Josh Hazlewood in Boxing Day Test: Justin Langer

'Three-dimensional' Glenn Maxwell Will Make Australia Comeback Soon: Aaron Finch
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 11:40 AM IST

'Three-dimensional' Glenn Maxwell Will Make Australia Comeback Soon: Aaron Finch

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more