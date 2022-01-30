Didn't want to spend 22 more weeks in a bubble, so opted out of IPL auction: Starc

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc said that he needed to stay away from bio-bubble for a while to get his body refreshed for Australia’s next international assignment. He added that he did not want to spend 22 more weeks in a bio-bubble, hence opted out of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I was a click of the button away from entering the auctions but personally didn’t want to spend 22 more weeks in a bubble, needed some time to refresh the body, and for me, that’s prioritising Aussie games," Star was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Starc, despite hinting towards a return to the IPL for the first time since 2015, added that while he would love to return to the tournament, he needs to spend more time with his family.

“There’ll be a time where I’d love to go back to the IPL but in terms of wanting to play as much as I can for Australia, a multi-format player as well, that’s a decision I’ve taken and that gives me an opportunity to spend time with Alyssa and family in those eight weeks outside of a cricket bubble," he said.

“The last two years, as life is at the moment, there’s a lot of ups and downs. You find ways to adapt, but it’s a reflection of the support base I have had throughout those two years as well.

“There’s certainly been times when I haven’t played my best cricket or certainly times over those two years where I didn’t want to play any cricket. I’m very thankful for my support networks and in particular Alyssa, to play cricket at the highest level [and] be there to support me as well, I can’t thank her enough for that’," he added.

Starc was recently part of the Ashes series and will next play in the three-match ODI series and one-off T20I against New Zealand at home, followed by a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in February.

