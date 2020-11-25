- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
Diego Maradona Passes Away; Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina & Other Cricketers Pay Rich Tributes
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 25, 2020, 11:09 PM IST
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to multiple reports. Diego Maradona had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent brain surgery. Maradona helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986 and is generally regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.
A lot of tributes poured in from the cricket fraternity as well.
Suresh Raina wrote, "Big big loss! Our childhood star who gave us so many memories to cherish & celebrate. Saddened to hear about the demise of The legend #diegomaradona. You will live on in hearts & memories."
Big big loss! Our childhood star who gave us so many memories to cherish & celebrate. Saddened to hear about the demise of The legend #diegomaradona. You will live on in hearts & memories. pic.twitter.com/hyHbdSKqqi— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 25, 2020
Maradonaaa!!!! That cheer, that name etched in memory of #Football. The hero! The star! The legend! RIP 🙏 #Maradona— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) November 25, 2020
Sourav Ganguly wrote, "My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.."
My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020
Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size & by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 25, 2020
Such sad news of the passing of an icon and a legend. A man who defined an era and brought joy and inspiration to many millions around the world. Rest In Peace Diego Maradona.— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) November 25, 2020
Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona. My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/L7ewMHOnnJ— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 25, 2020
Not many in Sport can say they inspired a generation ... But the greatest inspire many generations ... That’s exactly what #DiegoMaradona did ... THE GREATEST ... #RIPDiego— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 25, 2020
One of the greatest icons of the game Diego Maradona passes away, a very sad day for World sports. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/JGFtQJ0vDu— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 25, 2020
President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country. Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.
Earlier, Maradona had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.
