Diego Maradona Passes Away; Sourav Ganguly, Suresh Raina & Other Cricketers Pay Rich Tributes

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to multiple reports. Diego Maradona had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent brain surgery. Maradona helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986 and is generally regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

A lot of tributes poured in from the cricket fraternity as well.

Suresh Raina wrote, "Big big loss! Our childhood star who gave us so many memories to cherish & celebrate. Saddened to hear about the demise of The legend #diegomaradona. You will live on in hearts & memories."

Sourav Ganguly wrote, "My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.."

President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country. Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.

Earlier, Maradona had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

