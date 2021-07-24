DIF vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Sweden 2021, July 24 4:30 pm IST

DIF vs NAC dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 match between Djurgardens IF and Nacka July 24 1630 IST

Djurgardens IF vs Nacka Dream11, DIF vs NAC Dream11 Latest Update, DIF vs NAC Dream11 Win, DIF vs NAC Dream11 App, DIF vs NAC Dream11 2021, DIF vs NAC Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, DIF vs NAC Dream11 Live Streaming

DIF vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2021 Match between Djurgardens IF vs Nacka:

In the 23rd match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Sweden, Djurgardens IF will be up against Nacka on Saturday at the Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm. In the previous edition of the league, Djurgardens IF were exceptional and finished the Group stage as the league leader. However, they did not win the title after going down to Nacka in the summit clash. This time around, they will hope to go all the way.

On Saturday, when Djurgardens IF will walk on their field, they will also look to avenge their 2020 ECS T10 Sweden final defeat at the hands of Nacka.

Nacka will enter this competition as favourites, having defeated their opponent on the biggest stage in the past. Nacka has the most experienced team in the ECS T10 Sweden and would be keen to retain their title.

Ahead of today’s ECS T10 Sweden match between Djurgardens IF and Nacka; here is everything you need to know about the encounter:

DIF vs NAC Telecast

The match between DIF vs NAC is not televised in India

DIF vs NAC Live Streaming

The match between DIF vs NAC can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

DIF vs NAC Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 24 at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm. The DIF vs NAC match will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

DIF vs NAC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ankit Dubey

Vice-captain: Khalid Zahid

DIF vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Zabi Zahid

Batsmen: Asim Bukhari, Omran Zazai, Shakil Jalali

All-Rounders: Shahzeb Choudhary, Ankit Dubey, Azam Mohammad, Khalid Zahid

Bowlers: Abdul Hakeem, Serge Conein, Rahul Singh

DIF vs NAC probable playing XI:

Djurgardens IF Predicted Playing XI: Ankit Dubey, Asim Bukhari, Daniel Nissila, Liam Karlsson, Mitch O’Connor, Prashant Shukla, Richie Robbins, Serge Conein, Shahzeb Choudhary, Wynand Boshoff, Rahul Singh

Nacka Predicted Playing XI: Abdul Hakeem, Aman Momand, Azam Mohammad, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Omran Zazai, Sadat Sidiqi, Shakil Jalali, Zabi Zahid

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here