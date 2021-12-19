'Difficult For Ajinkya Rahane to Find a Place in India XI'

The BCCI on Saturday ended speculations surrounding India’s Test vice-captain, a role that became vacant when Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the red-ball leg of the South Africa tour. The board has appointed KL Rahul to take over the spot.

What this signals is that the team management has seemingly moved on from Ajinkya Rahane who has long been the deputy to captain Virat Kohli in red-ball cricket. A slump in form has meant the middle-order batter is no longer the Test vice-captain and with the elevation of Rahul into the role as the backup to Rohit, it might even be difficult for the Mumbai cricketer to even break into the India eleven, feels Aakash Chopra.

“KL Rahul has been appointed as India’s Test vice-captain since Rohit Sharma is injured. Rahul Dravid is the coach, Rohit is the captain of white-ball formats," Chopra said in a video he shared on Koo.

“I think Rahul may be appointed vice-captain in ODIs also. It might be difficult for Ajinkya Rahane to find a place in the (Test) XI. He was captain just a couple of Test matches ago but right now he’s not even the vice-captain. Things are changing in Indian cricket," he added.

Rahane led India in Tests whenever Kohli was absent, more recently during the home series against New Zealand in Kanpur. However, he has since fallen out of favour thanks to a prolong slump in his batting form and the emergence of Shreyas Iyer who made a stunning start to his Test career by becoming first ever India batter to hit a century and fifty on debut.

There were speculations that Rahane, who last scored a Test century during the Australia tour, might be dropped from the South Africa tour but he managed to keep his spot.

India’s South Africa tour gets underway from December 26.

