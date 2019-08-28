South Africa middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma is looking forward to use his experience with the A team for preparation of the tough India tour starting on September 15.
South Africa A are to play five one-dayers and two four day games against their Indian counterparts, and for Bavuma it is an opportunity to get used to the sub-continent conditions.
“It is always nice to test yourself in foreign conditions like in the sub-continent. Obviously, we want to to get more game-time in conditions we are not used to. It is important to make runs and pick up wickets in such conditions, which will be good for us," he told The Hindu.
Bavuma made his Test debut in 2014 and has been a regular in the Protean team since 2017. In the 36 Tests he has played, the 29-year-old has scored 1800 runs.
"As a batter you are always greedy and would want more runs and centuries against your name. I am enjoying my journey as a Test cricketer and am always trying to improve,” he said.
Bavuma also believes that it is an opportunity for players like him, to step up after the retirement of Hashim Amla, and make it count.
“It is difficult for any team in the world to fill the void left behind by Amla’s retirement. It is up to guys like me who have been playing Test cricket regularly for the last two years to step in and try to make it count,” he said.
The middle-order batsman knows it will not be easy to face a tough side like India. "Obviously any team will want to play well in India, which has got a quality side.
"As batsmen, we like to challenge ourselves against bowlers like [Jasprit] Bumrah, [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin. And it will also be a challenge to bowl to world-class batsmen like [Virat] Kohli, [Cheteshwar] Pujara and others in the sub-continental pitches. More than individual performances, we will have to play well as a team in the upcoming tour.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Difficult to Fill Void Left by Hashim Amla's Retirement: Bavuma
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
You Don't Become Amla & Steyn Overnight: Prince on South Africa's Transformation
Cricketnext Staff | August 23, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
South Africa Appoint Klusener as Assistant Batting Coach for India T20Is
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
South Africa's Nkwe Looks Up to Guardiola for Inspiration Ahead of India Tour
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019
RUS v ROUAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019
TUR v LUXAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019
AUT v ROUAntigua
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019
CZE v LUXAntigua All Fixtures
Team Rankings