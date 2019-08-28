Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: ROU VS RUS

upcoming
ROU ROU
RUS RUS

Antigua

29 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Difficult to Fill Void Left by Hashim Amla's Retirement: Bavuma

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
Difficult to Fill Void Left by Hashim Amla's Retirement: Bavuma

South Africa middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma is looking forward to use his experience with the A team for preparation of the tough India tour starting on September 15.

South Africa A are to play five one-dayers and two four day games against their Indian counterparts, and for Bavuma it is an opportunity to get used to the sub-continent conditions.

“It is always nice to test yourself in foreign conditions like in the sub-continent. Obviously, we want to to get more game-time in conditions we are not used to. It is important to make runs and pick up wickets in such conditions, which will be good for us," he told The Hindu.

Bavuma made his Test debut in 2014 and has been a regular in the Protean team since 2017. In the 36 Tests he has played, the 29-year-old has scored 1800 runs.

"As a batter you are always greedy and would want more runs and centuries against your name. I am enjoying my journey as a Test cricketer and am always trying to improve,” he said.

Bavuma also believes that it is an opportunity for players like him, to step up after the retirement of Hashim Amla, and make it count.

“It is difficult for any team in the world to fill the void left behind by Amla’s retirement. It is up to guys like me who have been playing Test cricket regularly for the last two years to step in and try to make it count,” he said.

The middle-order batsman knows it will not be easy to face a tough side like India. "Obviously any team will want to play well in India, which has got a quality side.

"As batsmen, we like to challenge ourselves against bowlers like [Jasprit] Bumrah, [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin. And it will also be a challenge to bowl to world-class batsmen like [Virat] Kohli, [Cheteshwar] Pujara and others in the sub-continental pitches. More than individual performances, we will have to play well as a team in the upcoming tour.”

india vs south africa 2019South Africa Atemba bavumavirat kohli

Related stories

You Don't Become Amla & Steyn Overnight: Prince on South Africa's Transformation
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 3:06 PM IST

You Don't Become Amla & Steyn Overnight: Prince on South Africa's Transformation

South Africa Appoint Klusener as Assistant Batting Coach for India T20Is
Cricketnext Staff | August 23, 2019, 12:36 PM IST

South Africa Appoint Klusener as Assistant Batting Coach for India T20Is

South Africa's Nkwe Looks Up to Guardiola for Inspiration Ahead of India Tour
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 7:41 PM IST

South Africa's Nkwe Looks Up to Guardiola for Inspiration Ahead of India Tour

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

RUS v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v LUX
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...