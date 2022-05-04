‘Difficult To Find An Indian For This Role’: Brad Hogg On CSK Captain After MS Dhoni

This season of the IPL has been quite dramatic for the Chennai Super Kings. It started with Ravindra Jadeja taking up the reins from MS Dhoni. But the team failed to click and is languishing at the bottom of the table. Now, Dhoni is back as the captain but former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels that Chennai will find it difficult to find an Indian player to take over from Dhoni.

Hogg said Chennai Super Kings will have to go to the auction window next year to find someone who can captain the side. “It will be difficult to find an Indian to do the job is going to be hard because all the best Indian T20 players have already been assigned to other franchises,” Hogg said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

He mentioned that CSK will have to go with an international player, which again is going to be a task for the management. The new player will have to fit in and further balance the team’s game plan. Hogg said the Chennai Super Kings management should have considered these points ahead of walking into the 2022 auction.

This has been an unusual season for might Chennai. They are at the second last spot in the IPL points table. The team, under Dhoni’s captaincy, will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today. RCB is on the sixth spot with 10 points in their kitty, and a win in today’s match will only strengthen their chances to qualify for the playoffs. On the other hand, it is a do-or-die match for Chennai as a defeat today will almost end their dream of qualifying for the playoffs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here