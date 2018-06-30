India vs Ireland: Difficult to Get a Chance in India's Well-balanced Team, Says Umesh Yadav

Known for his ability in red-ball and one-day international cricket, Yadav played his second T20I match on Friday and returned 2/19 from two overs in India's 143-run triumph in the second and final T20I against Ireland in Dublin.
The fast bowler said he was happy with his comeback performance, and credited his Indian Premier League experience for it.
“This is my comeback after five years so definitely I am very happy with my performance," said Yadav.
"I enjoyed my game today. I just came and tried to do those same things, whatever I have done in the IPL."
Yadav, 30, felt it is difficult for him to get a chance in the national side because of the presence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who are especially good in the format.
"The team is well balanced right now because of Bhuvi, Bumrah, and Shami. Sometimes it is very difficult to get the chance," he pointed out.
"But still, the management is trying to give proper opportunities to every fast bowler. So I'm just waiting for my turn. I'm not thinking whether I will be selected or not [in future games]. Whenever my turn comes I will just give my 100 per cent," he added.
Yadav also explained the difficulty of bowling with two new balls from the two ends in 50-over cricket.
"Actually one-day cricket is totally different because you get new balls from both the ends," he said.
"So definitely it is difficult for the fast bowlers to contain the runs in the overs.
"If you have only one ball, it becomes older and you can get the ball to reverse. But with two balls now it becomes difficult for the fast bowlers to get the right lengths and bowl proper yorkers. Especially, if the ball is not doing anything in the death overs it is very difficult to handle that pressure."
"Nowadays the wickets are very flat. You've seen England playing on those kind of tracks and 480 [481] runs they made [against Australia]. So definitely it is very challenging for the fast bowlers.”
Bhuvneshwar Kumarindia vs ireland 2018Ireland vs Indiajasprit bumrahmohammed shamiUmesh Yadavvirat kohli
First Published: June 30, 2018, 9:05 AM IST