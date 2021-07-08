Difficult To Organize Domestic Day and Night Matches For Women's Team In August, Says Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly stated that it would be a challenge to organize a domestic Day and Night warm-up match for the women’s cricket team in the rainy month of August in India ahead of their maiden Pink Ball Test against Australia in Perth in September.

The BCCI Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy had requested the BCCI to organise domestic pink-ball games to help the women’s team prepare for the day-night Test against Australia in Perth which starts on the 30th of September but Ganguly said it would be difficult to organize the same courtesy the monsoon which is at its peak engulfing the entire country in the month of August.

“Domestic matches are difficult to organise in August because of rain," quoted Ganguly who was also celebrating his 49th birthday today.

Sri Lanka Cricket Forms Five-Member Panel To Probe Bio-Bubble Breach

On the issue of the Indian opener’s (for the men’s team) in England, the former India captain stated that it was up to the selectors whether they wanted to send additional players as backup for the tour.

“That is the selectors’ call," stated Ganguly.

Ganguly further went on to state that despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic cricket had managed to stage a comeback, albeit behind closed doors, with a number of marquee series and tournaments in the pipeline for the coming months.

“Nothing can be done with this Covid-19 situation, so it is closed doors only. Cricket has obviously started, India is in England, then we will have IPL and then there is T20 World Cup. Cricket won’t stop and it will go on."

He added that these were unprecedented times and hoped that the World T20 which was moved to the UAE would go on without too many problems and hindrances.

“These are exceptional circumstances. Last year the World T20 got cancelled. This year if again it gets cancelled because of Covid, then it is a massive loss for the game. That is why it is being taken to a safer place," he added.

​

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here