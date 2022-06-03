'Difficult to Say Whether I Will Play for Next Five Years'-Umesh Yadav

This season’s IPL saw some of the finest young pacers coming to the fore. Be it Umran Malik, Mohsin Khan or Arshdeep Singh. But the season also gave an opportunity to the likes of Umesh Yadav who had almost lost his mojo in limited-overs cricket. In the first three games for KKR, who failed to make it to last four this season, he picked up wicket off very first ball of his spell; furthermore, he ended up picking up 16 wickets in 12 games. Unarguably, he was one of the highest point of the team.

However, selectors chose to ignore this performance while picking up the squad for the five match T20I series against South Africa; with age not on his side–he is 33, it seems his ODI career is all but over. Nonetheless, he might be in action when India tour England for the one off Test match. If he plays, it will be his 100th Test.

When asked about his future plans, the pacer said he is unsure if he will play for another five years.

“It’s difficult to say whether I will play for the next five years. I am just thinking about my small goals with each passing year. Now I am 33 (34)… when I turn 36, a lot will depend on how my body reacts. If I stay injury-free, my body continues running. Once you get injured, you have to think about the recovery process. As of now, I am just thinking about playing good cricket and playing many more Test matches for the country,” Umesh told Indranil Basu in a video shared on the SGTV YouTube channel.

“I am not sure about the 100th Test but I’ll try to play as much as possible. Playing Tests has got a different kind of emotion. You make an impact if you say, ‘I have played 70-80 Test matches for the country’. People think that you have got something, which has helped you achieve the milestone,” he further added.

Umesh Yadav garnered a lot of praise this season which was nothing short of comeback. Ex-cricketers including Harbhajan Singh lauded him.

“Umesh Yadav has made a splendid comeback. Some players really benefit from being in the right team and with Umesh, it’s like he enjoyed playing for KKR. This team gave him that confidence,” Bhajji had said.

