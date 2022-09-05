'Dikhta Nahi Kya': Sanjana Ganesan's Retort to User Who Tried Trolling Her For Sharing Picture With Jasprit Bumrah

In the past 24 hours or so, social media has shown its ugly side with people directing vitriolic comments towards Arshdeep Singh for missing a catch that cost India their Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan on Sunday night. However, the vicious comments weren’t reserved for the players.

Sanjana Ganesan, wife of India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, had shared a throwback image of the couple from one of their vacations. However, a user decided to somehow connect them with India’s defeat against Pakistan.

Reportedly, the user dropped a comment criticising the duo for holidaying when India were losing on the cricket field. Sanjana gave a fitting reply, calling out the user for the unnecessary remark.

“Throwback photo hai, dikhta nahi kya chomu aadmi (It’s a throwback photo, can’t you see, you fool,” Sanjana retorted.

The screenshots of the comment soon began doing the rounds on social media with users flocking to the throwback picture’s comment section to get a glimpse of the interaction

For the uninitiated, Bumrah isn’t part of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as he was ruled out due to an injury for which he’s currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has slammed Wikipedia for false information on cricketer Arshdeep whose page on the website was edited to make links with separatist Khalistani movement.

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to slam such a move. “No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation (a)n(d) deliberate efforts to incitement (a)n(d) user harm – violates our govts expectations of safe and trusted internet,” he tweeted.

Several current and former cricketers have come out in defense of the young fast bowler with Harbhajan Singh slamming fans for putting down one of their owns.

India will next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday in their second match of the Super Four stage.

