Dilip, Paras Mhambrey to Assist Rahul Dravid On SL Tour; No Fitness Test for Players

As expected, Rahul Dravid will be heading to Sri Lanka as coach of the men’s team with Shikhar Dhawan as the captain where India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The BCCI has also confirmed his support staff: T Dilip and Paras Mhambrey; the 39-year-old Dilip’s confirmation has come as a surprise to many, Cricbuzz reports. He is a fielding coach at Hyderabad Ranji team and also had a stint at India ‘A’. He has also interviewed for a position in the national side as a support staff and MSK Prasad-led selection committee had even made some excellent reference about him back then.

WTC 2021: ‘The Hare’ Rahane Has To Learn From ‘The Tortoise’ Pujara?

Schedule for Team on Arrival

The 20-man squad will enter quarantine in Mumbai from June 14 onwards and will leave for Sri Lanka on June 27 after 14-day of isolation. The team will undergo a three-day hard quarantine and a three day soft quarantine on arrival in Sri Lanka, an SLC source was quoted as saying by the website.

Dravid Wants Practice ASAP

It is also learnt that Dravid wanted his boys to have some sort of practice, starting at least a week prior to the first game. There will be no practice games, but the SLC and the BCCI has arranged for intra-squad games. All the six international matches will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Hardik Pandya Makes Big Revelation, Says Will be Bowling in All Matches of T20 World Cup

No Fitness Test

The website further reports that BCCI has relaxed some of the stringiest fitness routines like the Yo-Yo Test and 2 KM run in view of the prevailing Lockdown in the country. The Yo-Yo has proven to be a falling for many including the likes of Yuvraj Singh in the past and currently it has put Varun Chakrawarthy under the pump. For the first time in a long time, India will be simultaneously represented at multiple places with multiple teams. While Kohli will be leading India in England, Dhawan has been entrusted with this duty in Sri Lanka.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here