Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Dilip Sardesai Lecture: Edulji Hits Back at Engineer for Calling CoA 'Waste of Time'

Former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer and ex-COA member Diana Edulji on Wednesday had a difference of opinion in public

PTI |December 5, 2019, 8:50 AM IST
Dilip Sardesai Lecture: Edulji Hits Back at Engineer for Calling CoA 'Waste of Time'

Former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer and ex-COA member Diana Edulji on Wednesday had a difference of opinion in public with the ex-women's team captain venting out her anger at the octogenarian for questioning her cricketing credentials.

The controversial Engineer made a passing reference about the credentials of the disbanded CoA, of which Edulji was a member, stating that the committee was a "waste of time".

During the Dilip Sardesai memorial lecture here, Edulji, who was an invitee, took the opportunity to get back at her "Parsi" friend, who was also present at the event.

"I just heard Farokh saying Parsis don't have a dirty bone in their body. I would like to know, you spoke a lot about the current selectors, in that statement you passed a snide remark about me. I would like to tell you, I played 30 Test matches too, so that is not little cricket I played. You said she (Edulji) has hardly played any cricket...," Edulji, who played 20 Tests for India, said.

Engineer had earlier questioned the working of the CoA, saying the committee was a complete waste of time and money.

"I speak my mind. I said something that the CoA was a waste of time and I meant that. I don't think much came out of it (CoA) really and the money that was paid or spent -- (in) crores -- could have been better utilised grassroot cricket in the country," he said earlier.

"There was nothing personal against you (Diana Edulji). About the selectors I spoke earlier and there was reason for that comment," he added.

Later, Edulji said that the CoA, chaired by former CAG Vinod Rai, was formed with a purpose.

"CoA was brought in with a purpose. We covered a lot of ground, we tried to improve the standard of cricket, the infrastructure. The players have benefited a lot and that's why the performance of the teams -- both men and women -- have been outstanding. I think we could have done more," she said.

"I am glad that it's now run by a cricketer. That's what Justice (RM) Lodha (panel) wanted, to let the cricketers have a say. Let's hope that they do well."

Meanwhile, Engineer, who played 46 Tests for India, said struggling wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is "talented" but has a flawed technique.

"I had a chat with Rishabh Pant. He came to me at Old Trafford during the World Cup and we had a long chat. I wish I had him with me for 2-3 net sessions and he would have been much better wicket-keeper. What can a fielding coach tell Rishabh Pant about wicket-keeping?

"Everyone is there to criticise the young man (Pant) and there is more pressure on him. He is now scared to hold the ball thinking in case he drops a catch. He is an extremely talented wicket-keeper but his technique is flawed and gets up too soon," he said.

During the lecture, Engineer recalled his association with Sardesai and his cricketing time with the famous India spin quartet of EAS Prasanna, S Venkataraghavan, B S Chandrasekhar and Bishan Singh Bedi.

Former India players Lalchand Rajput, Raju Kulkarni, Sanjay Manjrekar and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri among others were present during the event.

bcciCOADiana Eduljidilip sardesaifarokh engineerRishabh Pant

Related stories

Why Join Anushka's Name With Selectors: Kohli on Farokh Engineer's Tea Claim
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 9:20 PM IST

Why Join Anushka's Name With Selectors: Kohli on Farokh Engineer's Tea Claim

Selectors Getting Tea, Overstaying on Tours - Anushka Sharma Slams 'False Stories' in Twitter Post
Cricketnext Staff | October 31, 2019, 7:12 PM IST

Selectors Getting Tea, Overstaying on Tours - Anushka Sharma Slams 'False Stories' in Twitter Post

My Comments on Anushka Sharma Were Made in Jest: Farokh Engineer
Cricketnext Staff | November 1, 2019, 11:20 AM IST

My Comments on Anushka Sharma Were Made in Jest: Farokh Engineer

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more