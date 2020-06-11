Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
Dilip Vengsarkar Reminiscences Kohli's India 'A' Ton That Led to His Selection in National Side

Virat Kohli, in the past has revealed how a ton for the India A side in the Emerging Players tournament in Australia opened the gates of the national side for him. Now Dilip Vengsarkar, who was the national selector at that time, has come out with a detailed version of the story.

Vengsarkar went on to say that Kohli was on the radar of the selectors ever since the U-19 World Cup triumph, and a ton against New Zealand in the opening match sealed the deal for him. Kohli then went on to make his ODI debut in 2008 in a match against Sri Lanka.

“In the first match against New Zealand, they had scored 240-250 and Virat Kohli was asked to open the innings and he scored 123*. What I appreciated was that even after his hundred, he went on to win the game for his team and he remained not out.

“That really impressed me and there I thought that here is a boy that we must push into the Indian team because he was mentally mature and of course we picked him and the rest is history,” Vengsarkar said during a live session with Sportskeeda.

Vensarkar also went to talk about, how Kohli made it to the India A team for the Emerging Players tournament.

“When there was an emerging players’ tournament in Australia, I was the chairman of the selection committee (for the Indian team). We had decided at that point of time that we must pick players who were fringe players or who would play for India very soon, especially the U-23 boys. So we had picked Virat Kohli in the team,” he added.

