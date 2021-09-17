Dilip Vengsarkar Wants Virat Kohli to Sign off From T20I Captaincy On a High by Winning 2021 T20 World Cup

Former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar wants Team India to win the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup as Virat Kohli deserves to sign off from his captaincy in the shortest format of the game on an eminent note. The 2021 T20 World Cup will kick off next month in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With just one month to go for the next T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Kohli on Thursday, September 16, sent shock waves among the cricket fraternity by announcing that he will quit the T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the mega event.

Kohli made the announcement about his decision to quit T20I captaincy from his official Instagram handle in a lengthy post, citing the workload management as the reason. Speaking about the same, Vengsarkar said Kohli must have taken this decision to focus more on Test cricket.

The former chief selector of India also heaped praises on Kohli, saying that he is an “outstanding” captain and a “world-class” cricketer."I hope he wins the World Cup because he has worked hard for Indian cricket. He is a world-class player and he wears his heart on his sleeves," Vengsarkar told India Today.

Vengsarkar, however, also acknowledged that Kohli has not been able to replicate his success ofTests and ODIs into the shortest format of the game. He further said that Kohli’s failure to win a single Indian Premier League (IPL) title with his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also would have been in his mind while making the decision.

Vengsarkar, who was India’s chief selector when MS Dhoni was handed the reins of India’s T20I captaincy, also said that in the T20I format, success is not guaranteed.

It must be mentioned that Kohli will continue to lead India in Tests and ODIs. Kohli took over T20I captaincy from Dhoni in 2017.

