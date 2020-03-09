Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra *

108/1 (46.0)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal

Toss won by Saurashtra (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

09 Mar, 202017:30 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

10 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

11 Mar, 202017:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

Dilshan Stars as Sri Lanka Legends Beat Australia Legends in Road Safety Series Match

Tilakratne Dilshan held his nerve as they defeated Australia Legends by seven runs in the second game of the Road Safety World Series here on Sunday.

PTI |March 9, 2020, 8:50 AM IST
Dilshan Stars as Sri Lanka Legends Beat Australia Legends in Road Safety Series Match

Mumbai: Sri Lankan skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan held his nerve as they defeated Australia Legends by seven runs in the second game of the Road Safety World Series here on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Sri Lanka Legends managed to score 161/8 and then bowled out Australia to 154.

Sri Lankan bowlers had reduced Aussies to 59/7, but then Nathan Reardon (96) gave them a real scare as he brought Aussies close to victory, but could not romp his side home.

Dilshan, who grabbed three wickets, was the pick of the bowlers.

Australia needed 17 runs from six balls, but Dilshan defended it successfully.

Earlier, Romesh Kaluwitharana, who had started the trend of hitting in ODIs in the 1996 World Cup, rolled back the years.

Kaluwitharana (30) and Chamara Kapugedera (28) made notable contributions.

A quick fire unbeaten 20 from pacer Farveez Maharoof took Sri Lanka past the 160-run mark.

Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza and Xavier Doherty took two wickets each.

australia legendsBrad Hodgenathan reardonroad safety seriesRoad Safety World Seriesromesh kaluwitharanasri lanka legendsTillakaratne Dilshan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Mon, 09 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Tue, 10 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more